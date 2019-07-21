Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lee Basford. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sacramento - Lee Basford, 87, died peacefully on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at his home in Sacramento, CA following an extended illness. Lee will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 65 years, Marjorie (Rossi) Basford; his many nieces and nephews, two sisters and many close friends and business associates. Lee was born in Modesto to John and Audrey Basford and raised and educated in Oakdale, California. Lee could accomplish anything he set his mind to and at an early age began learning carpentry and construction skills from his father. In 1942, he served in the U.S. Air Force where he was Airman First Class. After his service he was hired by Weinstocks, Sacramento's Finest Department Store (Landmark), here he developed excellent people and management skills and was a top seller of men's shoes. Soon after settling in Sacramento, Lee married Marjorie and began building homes, the first one intended for his new bride. Lee Basford became a prominent builder in the greater Sacramento area, starting Basford Construction Company in 1959. He started building custom homes and shortly after added apartment and office buildings. Over the years, his successful building experience and reputation led him to be named one of the top contractors of custom homes in Sacramento. By 1971 he had built more than 1,200 custom homes and had added land development where he became involved with the development of Park Place South, California's first custom home development. He built the first house on Greenhaven Lake which was selected as Sacramento's "Dream Home" on the 16th annual tour. Lee was an original investor in First Commercial Bank of Sacramento. Lee was an avid golfer and a longtime member of Valley High Country Club where he proudly sported his personal golf cart that was designed to look like his burgundy Cadillac. One of his prized events was playing golf with Arnold Palmer. He loved nothing more than traveling with his lovely wife Marjorie; they saw most of the world together and went on more than 50 cruises with family and friends. Lee was laid to rest at Calvary Catholic Cemetery and Mausoleum in Citrus Heights, California on July 10, 2019 following a memorial service attended by many family, friends and business associates.

