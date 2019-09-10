Lee (Henry) Mota passed away unexpectedly on September 1, 2019. Lee was born on June 21, 1959 in Washington D.C., the son of Henry and Patricia (Squires) Mota of Sacramento. He attended Woodbridge High School in England, but lived most of his adult life in the Sacramento area. An avid guitarist and sports enthusiast, he was a friend to many who would help anybody in need. He is survived by his parents, brothers Dale Mota and partner Jane Barton of Makawao,HI, Scott Mota and wife Carol (Heggi) Mota of Rocklin,Ca, Drew Mota and partner Charlene Ka'uhane of Wailuku, HI, along with numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 3 pm on Friday, September 13, at Sierra View Chapel, 6201 Fair Oaks Blvd, Carmichael.

