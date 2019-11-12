Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leila Jean Gardner. View Sign Service Information Nicoletti, Culjis & Herberger Funeral Home 5401 Folsom Blvd Sacramento , CA 95819 (916)-451-7284 Send Flowers Obituary

Leila Jean Gardner, a long time resident of Sacramento, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the age of 87. She is survived by her three children, Debra Jefcoat (and husband, Mark Jefcoat), Brenda Gardner and Steven Gardner, and her three grandchildren, Marci Jefcoat Burton (and husband, Andrew Burton), Sean Gardner and Rachel Gardner. Born in Sacramento on October 5, 1932 to Dante and Sarah Moroni, Leila was the oldest of three children, including her two sisters, Diane Ayres and Georgene Alegre. Leila graduated from Sacramento High School. After living for a short time in Orlando, Florida and Riverside, CA, she returned to Sacramento to be closer to her family and to raise her 3 children. If you ever needed Leila, she was there for you any day/any time. Her family, friends and some good Italian food were most important to Leila. She came to any get-together with an outgoing presence and a hearty sense of humor. At all events, she made sure everyone had a plate of food accompanied with a Manhattan cocktail. Leila dedicated time to volunteering in the Pediatrics Center at Mercy Hospital, performed in a singing group and was a member of the Women's Alter Society at All Hallows Church. Through her Italian heritage and devout Catholic faith, Leila built a large network of life-long friends. Visitation for Leila is 5:00 7:00 pm and the Rosary is 6 pm on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Nicoletti, Culjis & Herberger Funeral Home, 5401 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95819. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, 1333 58th Street, Sacramento, CA 95819.

