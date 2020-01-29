Leland (Lee) Andrew Michaud, of Cameron Park, California, was born on May 18, 1933, in Louisville, New York, to the late Melinda (Vania) Michaud and the late George Michaud. Lee passed away at age 86, on January 6, 2020, at his home in Cameron Park, California. Lee moved to Sacramento in 1973 with his family after retiring from the United States Air Force and began a second career with the federal government working at the Sacramento Army Depot until he retired in 1993. Lee was the beloved husband of 44 years to the late Regina (Jeannie) Marie Michaud. Lee is survived by his 4 children, 1 daughter-in-law, 9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and many friends who dearly loved and will miss him greatly. Lee was a lifetime member of the Post 1267 and a member of the Moose Lodge 255. Lee enjoyed playing billiards, working and repairing equipment in his garage, and sharing time with his family and friends. Lee will be remembered for his friendly and giving nature. Friends and family are welcome to attend the memorial service on Friday, January 31, at 2:00 p.m. at East Lawn Elk Grove Memorial Park & Mortuary, 9189 E Stockton Blvd, Elk Grove, CA 95624; (916) 732-2031.

