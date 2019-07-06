Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leland Charles Sheppard. View Sign Service Information Chapel of the Pines 2855 Cold Springs Road Placerville , CA 95667 (530)-622-3813 Send Flowers Obituary

Leland Charles Sheppard was born on November 17, 1938 to parents Dr. Charles Sheppard and Margaret Jones Sheppard in Hutchinson, Minnesota and moved on to ride the highway in the sky on June 20, 2019. Leland graduated from Hutchinson High School in Minnesota and served his country while stationed in Stuttgart, Germany. In 1963 he moved to California and studied math at a Bay Area community college. His computer programming career began in 1966 and the world was changed by Leland's prolific programming skills. Leland enjoyed working with his hands, as his many hobbies show, and analyzing and solving problems. Leland never met a programming issue he couldn't eventually resolve, while consistently being upbeat and positive. At the time of his passing he was still having fun as a Senior Systems Programmer for the California Department of Motor Vehicles. Throughout Leland's career with various State agencies, private industry, as well as his own computer software company, he easily earned the respect and admiration of anyone he came in contact with. Leland was an avid collector of friends, Honda PC800 motorcycles, art, anything electronic, model railroads and outdoor adventures. He never had just one of anything. He loved the adventure of life and was an excellent photographer of the many trips he took throughout the world. Leland had a "bullfrog grin," enjoyed laughter and making others smile. Leland's kind of laughter will never die. Leland is survived by his soul-mate and longtime friend Suzanne Lafranc Sheppard, longtime friend and love Sherrie (Sharron) Sheppard, his faithful 4-legged child Miss Heidi, as well as scores of friends and admirers throughout the world which he met because of his longtime love of motorcycling and the PC800 rides he organized. Leland was a kind and generous man, willing to help anyone who needed it in any way he could. He touched a myriad of lives in so many positive ways it would take another lifetime to document them all. His grin and laughter will be sorely missed. Leland's friends are invited to celebrate his life on Saturday, July 13, 2019, 10:00 am at Chapel of the Pines, 2855 Cold Springs Rd., Placerville. Please visit

Leland Charles Sheppard was born on November 17, 1938 to parents Dr. Charles Sheppard and Margaret Jones Sheppard in Hutchinson, Minnesota and moved on to ride the highway in the sky on June 20, 2019. Leland graduated from Hutchinson High School in Minnesota and served his country while stationed in Stuttgart, Germany. In 1963 he moved to California and studied math at a Bay Area community college. His computer programming career began in 1966 and the world was changed by Leland's prolific programming skills. Leland enjoyed working with his hands, as his many hobbies show, and analyzing and solving problems. Leland never met a programming issue he couldn't eventually resolve, while consistently being upbeat and positive. At the time of his passing he was still having fun as a Senior Systems Programmer for the California Department of Motor Vehicles. Throughout Leland's career with various State agencies, private industry, as well as his own computer software company, he easily earned the respect and admiration of anyone he came in contact with. Leland was an avid collector of friends, Honda PC800 motorcycles, art, anything electronic, model railroads and outdoor adventures. He never had just one of anything. He loved the adventure of life and was an excellent photographer of the many trips he took throughout the world. Leland had a "bullfrog grin," enjoyed laughter and making others smile. Leland's kind of laughter will never die. Leland is survived by his soul-mate and longtime friend Suzanne Lafranc Sheppard, longtime friend and love Sherrie (Sharron) Sheppard, his faithful 4-legged child Miss Heidi, as well as scores of friends and admirers throughout the world which he met because of his longtime love of motorcycling and the PC800 rides he organized. Leland was a kind and generous man, willing to help anyone who needed it in any way he could. He touched a myriad of lives in so many positive ways it would take another lifetime to document them all. His grin and laughter will be sorely missed. Leland's friends are invited to celebrate his life on Saturday, July 13, 2019, 10:00 am at Chapel of the Pines, 2855 Cold Springs Rd., Placerville. Please visit chapelofthepinesfunerals.com to sign the online guestbook and leave condolence messages. Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close