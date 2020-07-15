Lena Franco

Lena Ruiz Franco, 91, passed away on July 7, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was the wife to the late Lupe L. Franco and will be joining him and her late son, Andrew Franco in everlasting peace. Lena is survived by her three sons John, Jim and Joe Franco, her daughter in-laws, Mary, Margie, Veroniz, son in-law, Ray, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend and will be dearly missed. Interment services will be held on her birthdate July 17, 2020 at 2 PM at Saint Mary's Cemetery. Due to Covid19 restrictions, there will be no reception. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a future date.



