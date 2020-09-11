1/1
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Leo J. Trombatore, of Yuba City on September 3, 2020, at the age of 94 years. He will be lovingly remembered by his children Linda C. Wisner, Michael J. Trombatore, and Pamela J. Trombatore (Crystal). His grandchildren, Hank Wisner, Cammie Howard, Kelly Wisner (Cindy), Andrew Trombatore and Nick Trombatore will miss their Grandfather's love and presence. He was a great grandfather to Joey Howard, Kaylee Howard, Aiden Trombatore, Brody Trombatore, Evie Baldovino, Sarah Bartholomew, Nick Bartholomew (Sarai) and Joey Davis, as well as nieces and nephews. Leo was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Shirley, and his son Jeffrey. Also his brother Benjamin Trombatore and sister Pauline Tomich. Leo had a distinguished career. He served for 5 years as the Caltrans Director of Transportation from 1983 to 1988. After that he went on to become the Vice President of De Leuw, Cather & Company. Prior to being named Director of Caltrans, he served 35 years with Department, including seven years as District 3 Director in Marysville, eight years as Deputy District Director for Planning and Design in the San Francisco District 4 office, and 20 years as Assistant District Director in the Los Angeles area. He was an emeritus member at Peach Tree Country Club in Yuba City. The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at O'Connor Woods of Stockton for the care and compassion they showed during his time with them. A private service will be held at the family's request. A "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made in Leo J. Trombatore's name to Peach Tree Golf & Country Club ATTN: Leo Trombatore Memorial PO Box 231, Marysville, CA 95901 O'Connor Woods Employee Scholarship Fund c/o Penny Francis ATTN: Leo Trombatore Memorial 3550 Wagner Heights Road Stockton, CA 95209

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 11, 2020.
