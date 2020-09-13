Leo Jan Warmolts, "The Dutchmen," was born in 1937 in Laren, Netherlands. He grew up in Holland, and graduated with a Civil Engineering degree from university. He then moved to California and got his masters degree from Cal Berkeley. After graduation he went to work for IBM and was sent to Switzerland, because of his ability to speak German; Leo spoke many languages. During this time he married and had a son, John. He was transferred back to the U.S. and continued to work for IBM until his retirement, after 30 years. Upon his return to California, he married the love of his life Joyce Baird in 1979 and they spent 41 wonderful years together, traveling to Europe to visit his family and to see the world. Leo was an exercise addict. He biked to and from Lake Natomas often, and once he and good friends biked from Sacramento to San Francisco and crossed the Golden Gate Bridge. He ran on the bike trail, skied like a professional, and played tennis and golf. He loved working in his garden and was an avid reader. He also belonged to a wine tasting group made up of his best friends. The wine tasting group, along with their wives, traveled to so many fun places to taste wine, play tennis and golf. Leo also found time to donate his expertise, teaching seniors the computer at the senior center downtown Sacramento. Leo will be missed by so many family and friends. He is survived by Joyce, his loving wife of 41 years, his son John Warmolts, and stepson Jerry Baird, granddaughters Kayla and Madison, and grandson Robert Baird. He was predeceased by his stepson Jon Baird. He will also be missed by his niece Emily and nephew John Robert, in Canada, and his family in Holland. Also his extended family; Jack, Millie, Julia, Amy, George, Austin and Ava. Leo was a wonderful husband and a kind and generous man. Leo passed away on August 19, 2020 from complications of Parkinson's disease. Due to the circumstances a service will be postponed until a later time. In the meantime please raise a glass of your favorite wine and toast to a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend. LEO, a life well lived.



