Passed peacefully at the age of 96 on November 24th, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Edward F. Lessard, and Carrol Franks; and son Warren Lessard. She is survived by her sister Leona Crenshaw, daughters Barbara Fronce, Delores Wilson, and Marilyn Johnson. She had 8 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. Nita (Leola) loved her family and friends, was an accomplished artist and loved music. She was known for her love of life, sense of fun, and kindness to all. She will be missed by all who knew her. Memorial to be held at Fair Oaks Cemetery, December 5th at 10:00.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 3, 2019