Of Lincoln, California, October 5, 2019, a native of Ogden, Utah, aged 97 years. Beloved husband of Nola Felt and the late Lois Felt, Cherished father of Children Stephen (Barbara) Felt, Linda (William) Teel, Nancy (Norman) Tatro, Judy (Scott) Garbett, Leann (William) Hooper, Bruce (Deborah) Felt, Lydean (Curtis) Smith and the late Glenn (Kathy) Bragg-Felt. Leaves 41 grandchildren, 103 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren. A decorated US Army Veteran of the Pacific Theater receiving 4 Bronze Stars and 3 Purple Hearts and the Distinguished Service Cross. Retired after 40 years with SPRR. Friends are welcome for visitation Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 4-7PM at PRICE FUNERAL CHAPEL (6335 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights, California, 916-725-2109) and are invited to attend services Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 10AM at the Lincoln 3rd. Ward Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (252 O St., Lincoln, California). Interment with Full Military Honors will be at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery (5810 Midway Rd., Dixon, California). Online condolences can be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 13, 2019