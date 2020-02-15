Leon L. Pieri of Sacramento passed on Wed., 2/5/20, @ Roseville Kaiser due to health complications at age 81. Survived by 3 sons (Ernest, Ronald & Scott), daughter in-law Missy (Scott), 5 grandchildren (Avery, Jake, Shane, Hannah & Jordan) & sister Anita Newcomb. No services as it was Leon's wish to be utilized by U.C. Davis B.D.C. in hope that further medical advancements & cures would emerge. He worked 40 yrs for CA Dept. of Trans, 50 as an EA, an avid cyclist & ardent supporter of Sac Blood Center. Dad- you will be missed!
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 15, 2020