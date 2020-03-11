Leon passed away on February 27th, at the age of 97. He was born in Roseville, CA and later moved to Citrus Heights where he attended San Juan high school. He was an athlete and enjoyed a variety of sports, including basketball, track, football, and baseball. As a veteran of the United States coast guard during WWII, he returned home and worked for Pacific Telephone Company until his retirement in 1986. Leon and his wife Helen enjoyed traveling around the country in their fifth-wheeler and playing golf with friends. Leon is preceded in death by his parents, Merle and Elsie Ford; his sister, Verle Daniell; and his wife Helen. He is survived by his three children, Barbara Taylor of Alabama, Judi Maus of El Dorado Hills, CA, and Richard Ford of Sacramento, CA. He had 6 grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Family and friends are welcome to attend Leon's burial that will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Mount Vernon Memorial Park, 8201 Greenback Lane, Fair Oaks, CA 95628.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 11, 2020