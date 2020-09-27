Leonard passed peacefully in his home on Grandparent's Day with his devoted wife of 72 years, Shirley Edenhofer Schweitzer, two of his granddaughters, and his caregiver and good friend Lawrence by his side. He is survived by his 2 daughters, Carolyn Soares and Sherrie Doumit. He is joining his predeceased daughter Leona, and 11 siblings. Leonard was blessed with 7 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. Leonard was born in Iowa as the youngest of 12 children. Losing everything in the Great Depression, his family moved to New Mexico for New Deal work. When his family moved to California several years later, Leonard worked with the family harvesting fruit in the summer and after school gathering fallen trees to cut and sell wood door to door for cook stoves. He became a tree trimmer, partnered in a tree business, and later retired from Sacramento County Parks and Recreation. Devoted to his family, Leonard never missed a family celebration. He was always ready to help anyone in need no matter day or night, to build a home for someone he loved, to fix your car, or rescue a family, friend, neighbor, or stranger at a second's notice. Leonard loved to laugh and his laughter often tickled himself and others to tears of glee. He brought joy to many by his kindness, generosity, and his youthful sense of humor that he exhibited with spunkiness even in his last moments. Leonard had a great love of traveling, water skiing, deer & elk hunting. He will be deeply missed, but forever remembered by his greatest legacy, his enormous growing family, and the mountain home he built with his own two hands for all of them to enjoy in Arnold, CA. Shirley, whom Leonard lovingly nicknamed "Sweety Face" will cherish the memories of how he delighted in spoiling her with flowers from "Balshor's". A private inurnment will take place at the Odd Fellows Lawn Cemetery in Sacramento. Please sign the guestbook at www.nicoletticuljisherberger.com