Well known business owner, Leonard Orrick, passed into God's arms early July 5thafter a short hospital stay. During Leonard's final days he was surrounded by his loving wife Marilyn, his three children, their spouses, as well as many of his grandchildren, great grandchildren, and others who loved him. Leonard was born and raised in Woodland, California by his parents Leonard and Norma. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of nearly 60-years, Marilyn Orrick and their three children; Everett, Randy, and Victoria.Leonard also had 8 Grandchildren that he loved very much-Samantha Orrick, Logan Cardona, Alexandra Vrooman, Dusty Hill, Hunter Leas, Natalie Orrick, Joshua Orrick, and Chloe Orrick, as well as 2 Great Grandchildren-Sebastian Cardona and Audrey Vrooman. Leonard is also survived by his twin brother Norman Orrick. Leonard had an incredible passion for God and lived his Blessed life with an intense purpose. He had an unmatched work ethic and will be remembered by those who knew him as a man driven to generously help others. Leonard founded and built Radial Tire Service into Sacramento's most respected retail tire company. Leonard played with as much passion as he worked. He loved to dance, water ski, snow ski, hunt, fish, attend Sacramento King's games and travel. He loved these activities even more when he was doing them with his family and the friends that he loved. Leonard was Marilyn's devoted husband, our father, our family leader, and the friend that everyone turned to when they needed help.He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Please join family and friends of Leonard Orrick for Mass and a celebration of his life: Saturday, July 20, 2019, 11:00 AM, St. John, the Evangelist Catholic Church 5751 Locust Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608

