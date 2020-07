Or Copy this URL to Share

Leonard died the 27th of July. The service will be on 31st of July at 9:30am till 10:30am He was 74yr.old Price Funeral Chapel at 6335 Sunrise Blvd., C.H., Ca. 95610 (916) 725-2109



