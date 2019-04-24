Passed away from illness on Monday, April 8, 2019 at the age of 68 with his family by his side and will be so sadly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Ray and is survived by his wife Debbe, daughter Tricia (Tim) Hom, grandson Joshua, Step-Daughter Rebecca Lacy, step granddaughter Genevieve, brothers Gary (Connie), Steven, sister in law Liz (Ray). In honor of Len and his wishes, there will be a Celebration of Life with Military Honors held at a later date. For additional information please see www.blueoakscbs.com
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 24, 2019