On February 20, 2020, Leonard, 73, passed away surrounded by family & friends. He was a native of Santa Cruz, Ilocos Sur, Philippines born on November 6, 1946 & a resident of the Sacramento area for 53 years. Leonard is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Vicky Fernandez Tejada; along with his children; Lynnette & Anthony Bello, Trisha & Raymond Inguito; & three grandchildren, Elijah Leonard Inguito, Ayden Bello, & Francesca (Frankie) Bello; & many loving nieces, nephews & relatives. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Friends & Family are all invited to help celebrate the life of Leonard. A viewing will be held on Friday, 3/13/2020 @ 4 PM at the Sacramento Memorial Lawn located at 6100 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, CA. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, 3/14/2020 @ 10 AM.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 28, 2020