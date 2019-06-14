Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard W. Schmidt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

April 27, 2019 Leonard W. Schmidt went to be with His Lord on April 27, 2019 at the age of 87. He was born on September 3, 1931 in Sacramento, California and raised in nearby Point Pleasant, California. He was predeceased in death by his parents, Margaretha (Siebel) and W.C. Schmidt, brother Melvin, and sister, Lois. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Naomi, his sister Janet Brown (Schmidt), in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Leonard proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. As a trained Cryptologist, he was stationed in England where he enjoyed riding his motorcycle. Following his discharge, he completed his B.A. Degree, obtained a teaching credential and taught music in Sacramento schools for a few years. After his teaching years he worked almost 30 years as an Appeals Specialist for the California State Department of Employment. Music was a love that filled Leonard's life. His training as a conductor was an asset as he directed chancel choirs at Hope United Methodist (UMC) and Faith UMC for almost sixty years. He rang English Handbells for 35 years in the handbell choir at Faith UMC and conducted the mass handbell choir at several of the annual Sacramento Spring Rings. Photography was a hobby that expanded into an avocation that included professional work in portraiture and wedding photography. Leonard loved to fly and earned his private pilot's license at the Sacramento Executive Airport. During his retirement years he joined SIRS and became an avid golfer, proudly achieving a "hole in one" at Bartley Cavanaugh Golf Course. Leonard was a church leader all his adult life as he served at Hope UMC and Faith UMC. He used his leadership skills willingly and with love in the service of his Lord. His quick and humorous wit will be missed by all who knew him. A memorial service will be held June 15, 2019 at Faith United Methodist Church, 3600 J Street at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Memorial Fund of Faith United Methodist Church.

