LeRoy "Artie" Werstler, age 69, passed away from Covid19 on September 3, 2020, in Sacramento. He was a graduate of Blackford High School in San Jose, served in the US Army and was extremely proud of his three children, Nicole Khan, LeRoy and Lily, who all survive him. He was predeceased by his parents, LeRoy and Kathryn Werstler of San Jose, his brother Wayne and a sister, Pamela. He leaves behind to grieve, his children, Nicole and her husband David Khan, son LeRoy and young daughter, Lily. a brother Joseph and sisters, Sharon McCray and Marlene McCaslin, two adoring grandsons, L.J. and Lucas along with many dedicated friends and family. Outside services are planned for Saturday, September 26 at 10 AM with strict Covid guidelines in place. East Lawn Cemetery, 5757 Greenback Lane, Sacramento. Please understand that this is a physical distancing service and masks are required. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Narcotics Anonymous, American River.



