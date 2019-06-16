Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leroy Howard Davis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Leroy Howard Davis died May 18, 2019, at the age of 87. Born July 2, 1931, he was the youngest of 16 children born to Floyd Davis and Rebecca (Moore) Davis of Washington, DC. Leroy graduated high school in 1948 in Washington, DC. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Donna (Scott) Davis, his sons Stephen Davis and Michael Davis, his grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and close friends. Leroy was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1975. He and his wife joyfully served in 6 different congregations in the Sacramento area over a span of several decades, then moved to a congregation in Tucson, Arizona, before relocating to the Woodbridge congregation in Lodi, California. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 484 E. Augusta St., Woodbridge, California.

