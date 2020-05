Or Copy this URL to Share

Born on Feb 6th, 1945 Passed away peacefully on May 8th, 2020 in Yuba City CA. He is survived by his brother Marvin, his Sister-in-law Carol His sister Maxine perez and numerous Nieces and Nephews Viewing at Mount Vernon on May 18th from 1:00 to 3:00 Pm.



