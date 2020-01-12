Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leslie D. Nason. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Les lost his battle with I. Pulmonary Fibrosis on December 27, 2019 at the age of 85. He is survived by his wife Beverly of 59 years. They moved from Michigan to California where he joined the Sacramento Fire Department. Les retired as an engineer after 23 years of service. Les and Bev worked side by side supporting charities including: Pioneer Hook & Ladder Society (PMH&LS), Diabetic Youth Foundation, Children's Home Society and Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks for 40 years. He loved hunting and fishing with friends and especially traveling with Bev. The newly opened PMH&LS' Sacramento Regional Fire Museum, located at 3650 Industrial Blvd, West Sacramento, 95691, will host his Celebration of Life and luncheon at 11:30 on January 21, 2020. Bev would like to invite friends and neighbors to attend and bring a funny story to share in honor of his life.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 12, 2020

