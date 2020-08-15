Leslie D. "Lolly" Stevens, 93, passed in Gadsden, Alabama on August 6, 2020. Born September 4, 1926, in Whittier, California, she spent her formative years in Southern California, attending UCLA as a Spanish major. She married her college sweetheart, Jack Stevens, and embarked on an adventurous life as a Navy wife, enjoying many different parts of the country. From Honolulu to San Diego, Portland, Oregon to San Francisco, Battle Creek, Michigan, and eventually back in her native California, Lolly (Leslie) made everywhere feel like home with her bright, joyous and generous spirit. She made fast friends wherever she went, and leaves an example of loving your family and friends above all else. While raising her children, Lolly engaged her local community. She served on the church altar guild, volunteered with Casa de los Niños, and stayed busy with tennis leagues and tournaments for many years. She loved hosting family reunions at home in Citrus Heights, CA. Known affectionately as Tutu, Hawaiian for grandmother, her family feels her loss. She is survived by her four children, Jack (Laurie), Jeff (Pattie), Sandy (Alex), & Sally (Mitch), her ten grandchildren Angie, Tony (Mindi), Evan (Raisa), Jason, Dana (Franco), Shannyn, Jacob, Annie (Scott), Maddie, Luke, and two great-granddaughters, Emerson & Kennedy. She also leaves behind three nieces; Diana, Susan, and Laurie and three nephews; Austin, Mike, and Stuart. We hope Tutu is sitting poolside playing Yahtzee with her husband, Jack 'Boppa' in Heaven, enjoying a fine glass of red wine. Donations honoring Lolly can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. Thank you to the staff of Gadsden Health and Rehabilitation Center for taking wonderful care of our mother. Memorial services to be held at a later date.