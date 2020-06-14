Leslie Dale Herrill passed away on May 27, 2020. He was born on November 10th, 1927 in Los Angeles, California. Dale retired from Sierra College, where he taught chemistry and Physics for 36 years. Dale first taught at Placer High for four years prior to Sierra College. Dale was an avid tennis player and coached tennis and basketball at Sierra College. Dale is survived by the love of his life Sandy. Dale and Sandy were married in 1995. Dale is also survived by daughter Caroline and sons Brian and Vince and three grandchildren. A memorial service will be set at a later date.



