Les N. Murphy, 74, died peacefully, February 26, 2020, surrounded by his family in Clarksburg, CA. Les was born in Sacramento April 9, 1945. Following graduation from McClatchy High School and receipt of his degree in Police Science from Sacramento State, Les joined the Sacramento Police Department. He started as a patrol officer and transferred to the Detective division soon after. During his long tenure in law enforcement he also served some years as the Soccer Commissioner of the Sacramento Police Athletic League (PAL). During this same time Les brought the PAL soccer program to his Clarksburg community. His golfing skills also came into play for the Police Olympics in Calgary, Canada, and Colorado Springs, CO. His life aside from work was also full. He served in numerous capacities in Clarksburg, including Friends of Clarksburg Youth; Library Board and one-term President; Clarksburg Volunteer Fire Department; the Inaugural Clarksburg Church Bell Choir; Little League Baseball Coach; PAL Soccer Coach and Referee. After retirement he was able to devote himself to his love of golf and so many other interests. He was an avid hunter (and loved his hunting dogs), a master fisherman, the chef of the household and host of years of family celebrations and a woodworker who built cabinets and furniture for his family and friends. All this while also indulging his love of music and art. His talent in the kitchen got him recruited as a member of the Clarksburg Senior Lunch Bunch. Les was preceded in death by his father Carl (Lois). He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Robin Shontz Murphy, son Jon Murphy (Cindy), daughter Michi Davis (Chris) and beloved grandchildren Max and Meghan; siblings Judy Mentink (Russ), Frank Murphy (Marilyn), Meribeth Nielsen (Dick), Sheryl Gould (Howard), brothers-in-laws Brian Shontz (Selinda), David Shontz (Stephanie) and his many nieces and nephews that brought such joy to his life. All of his family and friends will be forever thankful for the years they shared and the happiness he brought to their lives. He will be in their hearts forever. Due to the precautions related to the COVID-19 virus a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clarksburg Community Church (PO Box 36, Clarksburg, CA 95612), Clarksburg Volunteer Fire Department (PO Box 513, Clarksburg, CA 95612), Yolo Hospice (PO Box 1014, Davis, CA 95618), CASA Child Advocacy (P. O. 278383, Sacramento, CA 95827).

