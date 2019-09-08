Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Letha Faye Withrow. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lifelong resident of Sacramento died July 23 at the age of 69. Letha is survived by her sister Diana Ruiz, nephews Brian, Christopher, Cory Ruiz and niece Vanessa Ruiz and great niece Bianca Ruiz. She was proceeded in death by her parents Marvin and Lila Withrow. Letha retired from UCD Medical Center after more than 35 years as an LVN - RN. Letha loved all animals and was happiest when surrounded by all of her pets. Life celebration / pot luck will be held September 15, 3:00 PM at Howe Park 2201 Cottage Way Sacramento, CA 95825. No Glass is allowed in the party area. In lieu of flowers please make donations to your favorite animal rescue group.

Lifelong resident of Sacramento died July 23 at the age of 69. Letha is survived by her sister Diana Ruiz, nephews Brian, Christopher, Cory Ruiz and niece Vanessa Ruiz and great niece Bianca Ruiz. She was proceeded in death by her parents Marvin and Lila Withrow. Letha retired from UCD Medical Center after more than 35 years as an LVN - RN. Letha loved all animals and was happiest when surrounded by all of her pets. Life celebration / pot luck will be held September 15, 3:00 PM at Howe Park 2201 Cottage Way Sacramento, CA 95825. No Glass is allowed in the party area. In lieu of flowers please make donations to your favorite animal rescue group. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close