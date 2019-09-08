Lifelong resident of Sacramento died July 23 at the age of 69. Letha is survived by her sister Diana Ruiz, nephews Brian, Christopher, Cory Ruiz and niece Vanessa Ruiz and great niece Bianca Ruiz. She was proceeded in death by her parents Marvin and Lila Withrow. Letha retired from UCD Medical Center after more than 35 years as an LVN - RN. Letha loved all animals and was happiest when surrounded by all of her pets. Life celebration / pot luck will be held September 15, 3:00 PM at Howe Park 2201 Cottage Way Sacramento, CA 95825. No Glass is allowed in the party area. In lieu of flowers please make donations to your favorite animal rescue group.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 8, 2019