Leuenda age 66 passed away May 25, 2020, Rocklin CA, in the arms of her loving husband. She fought a short but losing battle with cancer. She was born September 21, 1953, in Sacramento, CA to William and Helen Owen, the middle of five children. The daughter of a career Air Force NCO she lived in Texas and Wyoming, always returning to Sacramento. She is a graduate of Sacramento High School, Consumes River College, and the University of the Pacific. She had a varied career in retail sales and retired from the computer software business in 2004. She and her husband were world travelers enjoying new and exotic places, cultures and especially people. They toured the United States several times by car, just to see America. Leuenda lighted up any space she entered. Her friends and family know her as an open, warm, caring and truly engaged lady. She was a loving beloved wife, mother and doting grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with family. She leaves behind her devoted husband Robert (Bob), a blended family of three children, Christopher (Shannon), Karen (Robert) and Jessica, her beloved grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and countless friends. She is also survived by her brother Douglas and two sisters, Christine and Diana. A memorial service/celebration of life will be held at 11:30 AM on Thursday July 2, 2020 at Heritage Oaks Memorial Chapel, 6920 Destiny Drive, Rocklin, CA, reception following. Private internment.



