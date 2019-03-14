Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lewis Eugene "Lew" Kelly. View Sign

Born April 11, 1928 in St. David, AZ Passed Away with Family by his side on February 27, 2019 In Folsom CA Lewis served in the US Navy at the end of WWII aboard The USS Sabine (AO25) After the war he tried several different employment opportunities before Joining PG&E in the Gas Division in 1952 where he retired from in 1979. He moved his Family to Rio Linda in 1960 and resided there until 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife of 56 years Leola Kelly. He leaves behind (2) Daughters, a Son and (4) Grand Children and (8) Great Grand Children. He will be missed by those who knew him. Services will be held on Thursday 3/14/2019 @ 1:00 PM Sunset Lawn Chapel of the Chimes 4701 Marysville Blvd. Sacramento, CA 95838.

