Surrounded by loved ones, Dr. Libby Rubin Marks passed away peacefully on Monday, June 24th, at the age of ninety-five. Libby and her sister, Phyllis, were raised in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, by their immigrant parents, Dora and Louis Rubin. Her high school and college experiences included playing clarinet in band and participating in sports like basketball and field hockey. A brilliant student, Libby was able to complete her undergrad degree in three years and then went on to study medicine at Hahnemann Medical College in Philadelphia. She followed this with an internship at Beth Israel Medical Center in Newark, New Jersey, and became a general practitioner. During her internship, Libby met and married her lifelong sweetheart, Mortimer "Tim" Marks. They were completely devoted to each other and remained happily married for 56 years. Tim was a highly decorated fighter pilot, who served in China during World War II in the 14th Air Force, (also known as The Flying Tigers). Tim's military career took them all around the country. During his postings, Libby practiced medicine, managing a doctor's practice in Alabama and working on a Native American reservation in Albuquerque. She also studied pulmonary medicine and worked two stints in Air Force military clinics in California. When Tim retired from the military in the mid-sixties, the family moved to Sacramento, where Libby started her own general practice in Citrus Heights. The greatest joy in her career was the partnership she formed with her son, Dr. Fredric Marks, who joined her practice in 1989 and remained with her until she retired in 2000 at the age of 76. Libby and her husband were avid bridge players and enjoyed the cultural arts, especially music, theater and dance. They also loved to travel and logged in many miles around the world. They had a wide circle of friends and felt especially connected to the Jewish community at large and through their membership in Congregation B'nai Israel in downtown Sacramento. Libby cherished her role as wife and mother. She was devoted to her three children and their spouses: Dara Marks and Randy Haney, Dr. (Col.) Fredric and Vicki Marks, and Jeff and Jane Marks. Libby also had four grandchildren Zachary, Justin, Lauryn and Eleanor and now five great-grandchildren with one more on the way! Libby will also be remembered by a large extended family, loving friends and former co-workers.

Surrounded by loved ones, Dr. Libby Rubin Marks passed away peacefully on Monday, June 24th, at the age of ninety-five. Libby and her sister, Phyllis, were raised in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, by their immigrant parents, Dora and Louis Rubin. Her high school and college experiences included playing clarinet in band and participating in sports like basketball and field hockey. A brilliant student, Libby was able to complete her undergrad degree in three years and then went on to study medicine at Hahnemann Medical College in Philadelphia. She followed this with an internship at Beth Israel Medical Center in Newark, New Jersey, and became a general practitioner. During her internship, Libby met and married her lifelong sweetheart, Mortimer "Tim" Marks. They were completely devoted to each other and remained happily married for 56 years. Tim was a highly decorated fighter pilot, who served in China during World War II in the 14th Air Force, (also known as The Flying Tigers). Tim's military career took them all around the country. During his postings, Libby practiced medicine, managing a doctor's practice in Alabama and working on a Native American reservation in Albuquerque. She also studied pulmonary medicine and worked two stints in Air Force military clinics in California. When Tim retired from the military in the mid-sixties, the family moved to Sacramento, where Libby started her own general practice in Citrus Heights. The greatest joy in her career was the partnership she formed with her son, Dr. Fredric Marks, who joined her practice in 1989 and remained with her until she retired in 2000 at the age of 76. Libby and her husband were avid bridge players and enjoyed the cultural arts, especially music, theater and dance. They also loved to travel and logged in many miles around the world. They had a wide circle of friends and felt especially connected to the Jewish community at large and through their membership in Congregation B'nai Israel in downtown Sacramento. Libby cherished her role as wife and mother. She was devoted to her three children and their spouses: Dara Marks and Randy Haney, Dr. (Col.) Fredric and Vicki Marks, and Jeff and Jane Marks. Libby also had four grandchildren Zachary, Justin, Lauryn and Eleanor and now five great-grandchildren with one more on the way! Libby will also be remembered by a large extended family, loving friends and former co-workers. Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 26, 2019

