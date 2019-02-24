Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lila Arnold. View Sign

Lila Arnold (nee Rose) passed away in the early hours of Christmas morning 2018, at the age of 91. Lila was a resident of Sacramento for 58 years before moving to Santa Cruz in 2012 to be close to family. Born February 5, 1927, Lila was the youngest of 3 siblings whose family moved around the Bay Area. Lila spent her teen and college years in San Francisco and her love of that city was a defining part of her. She graduated from San Francisco State with a Bachelors in Geography and a teaching credential. Soon she was the secretary of the Geography Department at UC Berkeley where she met graduate student, Brigham Arnold. After a 2 month courtship they were married in December 1949. They moved to Sacramento in 1954 where Lila began work with the Corps of Engineers. Lila gave birth to her only child in 1958 and, as was the custom at that time, left her career to devote herself to being a full time mother. Soon she was volunteering with the Sacramento League of Women Voters and Camp Fire Girls, and teaching herself to be an amazing international home cook. Lila was known for her love of children. She welcomed neighborhood kids and her many nieces and nephews into her home to learn cooking, crafts, sewing, outdoor skills and more. She took children camping, to museums, concerts, cultural fairs and other special activities. Lila also had a soft spot for animals, caring for stray cats, dogs, bunnies, rodents, a tortoise, and "Sam" the raccoon. When her daughter was grown, Lila learned how to drive, reentered the work force as an office manager for Meals … la Car, and started to travel. She visited Greece, Egypt, Japan, China, Peru, as well as taking many domestic trips. Once she retired, she increased her volunteer commitments: delivering meals to homebound people, helping at Loaves and Fishes, teaching English to adults, and doing animal rescue. Lila was predeceased by her parents, Phillip and Elisabeth Rose, her siblings, Bill and Phyllis Rose, and her husband, Brigham Arnold. She is survived by her daughter and daughter-in-law, Sally Arnold and Christine Weir of Santa Cruz, CA. A memorial remembrance will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, 11-2 pm in Sacramento. Family and friends are invited to attend and share memories of this remarkable woman. Please Rsvp for directions to the venue by calling (831) 200-9709. The family asks that any acts of charity be made to organizations that help the homeless or that protect animals.

