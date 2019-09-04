Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lila Matilda Pantalone. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lila Matilda Pantalone, age 96, passed away on August 26th, 2019 in Sacramento, CA. Lila was born July 9th, 1923, in Fairbury, NE to the late John D. and Hannah (Fischer) Stone. She grew up in the Midwest before moving with her parents to Chico, CA where she attended Chico High School. Lila met her husband, Mickey, and they married in 1941. They were together for 59 years and had one son, Ronald, in 1946. Lila and Mickey settled in Sacramento where she worked as a bookkeeper and then as the Office Manager for her son's dental practice. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, knitting, traveling and her dog Barney. She was a longtime devoted member of the Greenhaven Lutheran Church. Preceded in death by her husband, son and two siblings, Marjorie Summers and John F. Stone, she is survived by her sister, Loretta Stegner; two grandchildren, Julie Coulter and Scott Pantalone; two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. A memorial service will be held at the Greenhaven Lutheran Church on Saturday, September 7 th at 11am. 475 Florin Rd, Sacramento, CA 95831.

