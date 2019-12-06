Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lila Patton Rittenhouse. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lila Patton Rittenhouse died suddenly and unexpectedly at home on November 25, 2019. Lila was born on January 26, 1934 to Lee Roy Patton and Fannie Mae (Reece) Patton. She was raised on a farm near the town of Fullerton, Nebraska. Her childhood farmhouse had no electricity or indoor plumbing, and she learned to cook on a wood-burning stove. Lila attended school, and later taught, in a one-room schoolhouse. In high school she lived with her sister in town and took piano lessons, which she loved. Upon graduation, she received a small scholarship to attend Nebraska State Teachers College at Wayne for two years. She spent her summers as a waitress in a mountain town in Colorado. After two years of teaching grade school in Nebraska, she drove to Southern California for a friend's wedding and decided to stay. She worked as an executive secretary for Dr. Ramo of the Ramo-Wooldridge Corporation. She spent the summer of 1959 traveling Europe in a Volkswagen Beetle with her Aunt Evelyn Reece. In 1963, Lila met and married James Freeman Rittenhouse, an aeronautical engineer, at the North Hollywood United Methodist Church where Lila was president of the single adult Sunday school class. Lila and Freeman eventually settled in Fair Oaks, CA, where they lived for 40 years. During her married life Lila was devoted to both her immediate and extended family. She supported her husband in his many engineering hobbies. She delighted in engaging with her children and grandchildren. She was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church and served as church secretary for several years in the 1990s. In 2017, after 53 years of marriage, Freeman died and Lila moved to Larkspur, CA, to be closer to family. During her final years Lila was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of San Anselmo and took piano lessons at the College of Marin. Lila embraced new challenges and laughed easily. She will always be remembered for her quiet elegance, her unassuming intelligence, and her open heart. Lila leaves two children: Philip Rittenhouse (wife Corrine) of Newbury Park, CA, and Diane Rittenhouse (husband Charles Sakai) of Larkspur, CA. She has three beloved grandchildren: Brandon, Peter, and Katie Sakai of Larkspur, CA. Lila was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Elmer and Ronald Patton. She is survived by her brother Dale Patton (wife Reve) of Aurora, NE, sister Donna (Patton) Veitch of West Hills, CA, and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on January 11, 2020 at 1 pm, at the First Presbyterian Church of San Anselmo.

