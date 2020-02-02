Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian Bernice Gray. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lillian Bernice (Ewert) Gray passed away on Jan. 28, 2020. Lillian had fond memories of growing up on the family farm near Carnduff, Saskatchewan and later moved with her family to Reno, Nevada graduating from Reno High School in 1950. She obtained a nursing degree from Sacramento City College where she met her husband, Allen. She had a fulfilling 40-year career as a pediatric nurse and retired from Kaiser Hospital Sacramento in 1996. Lillian was preceded in death by her loving husband Allen Gray; parents Herman and Martha (Goertz) Ewert; brother, Lew (Beverly) Ewert; and sister, Eileen (Bob) Carpenter. Lillian is survived by sister Mildred (Wally) Armstrong; brother Len (Sandy) Ewert; son David; daughter Carol (Matthew) Morales; son Michael; and granddaughter Vanessa. Lillian was an excellent cook who enjoyed travel, sewing, and was an avid gardener whose garden was filled with beautiful roses. She was a caring mother and grandmother who will be missed. Thanks to son Michael who was her primary care giver. No services will be held at her request. Memorial donations in Lillian's name may be made to the .

