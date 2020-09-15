It is with deep sorrow that we report that Lillian C. Chirco died in July at age 92, in Orangevale, CA. She lived a long life and will be greatly missed by her family. Lillian was born in Grand Haven, MI, in 1927. During the depression her family drove to Las Vegas in a Model A Ford and her dad helped build the Hoover Dam. Then they settled in Placer County where she grew up. She married Fred DePretis and had four children, three preceded her in death: Fred DePretis, Jr., Cassandra DePretis, and Loretta Sanchez. After Fred died in 1953, she married Ben Chirco and moved to Sacramento County. Their 27 years together included Ben's military service, building two homes together and farming both here and in Oregon. Ben died in 1980. Lillian lived life to the fullest and enjoyed working. During WW II she rebuilt various parts of aircraft engines at McClellan AFB and later became a secretary there. She volunteered thousands of hours at the Air Force Sergeant's Association and Veterans Administration and held various offices. At 65, she started and operated a home for 10 years taking care of mentally disabled women. She passed on to her family a great work ethic along with examples of strength, determination, perseverance, and a sharp wit. She enjoyed cooking, reading, crocheting, playing cards, doing crossword puzzles and crypto quotes. She will always be remembered for her family meals, sharp mind, and feisty spirit. She left a legacy of inspirational stories and examples of a giving spirit for her family. Lillian is survived by her daughter Dreama Larish (Tony), granddaughters Brenda Fitz (Hollis) and Deanna Beland (Keith), grandson Jerry Streit (Jill), brother Bill Westlund (Donna) and many wonderful great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. We will always carry her loving memories in our hearts



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store