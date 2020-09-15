1/1
Lillian C. Chirco
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with deep sorrow that we report that Lillian C. Chirco died in July at age 92, in Orangevale, CA. She lived a long life and will be greatly missed by her family. Lillian was born in Grand Haven, MI, in 1927. During the depression her family drove to Las Vegas in a Model A Ford and her dad helped build the Hoover Dam. Then they settled in Placer County where she grew up. She married Fred DePretis and had four children, three preceded her in death: Fred DePretis, Jr., Cassandra DePretis, and Loretta Sanchez. After Fred died in 1953, she married Ben Chirco and moved to Sacramento County. Their 27 years together included Ben's military service, building two homes together and farming both here and in Oregon. Ben died in 1980. Lillian lived life to the fullest and enjoyed working. During WW II she rebuilt various parts of aircraft engines at McClellan AFB and later became a secretary there. She volunteered thousands of hours at the Air Force Sergeant's Association and Veterans Administration and held various offices. At 65, she started and operated a home for 10 years taking care of mentally disabled women. She passed on to her family a great work ethic along with examples of strength, determination, perseverance, and a sharp wit. She enjoyed cooking, reading, crocheting, playing cards, doing crossword puzzles and crypto quotes. She will always be remembered for her family meals, sharp mind, and feisty spirit. She left a legacy of inspirational stories and examples of a giving spirit for her family. Lillian is survived by her daughter Dreama Larish (Tony), granddaughters Brenda Fitz (Hollis) and Deanna Beland (Keith), grandson Jerry Streit (Jill), brother Bill Westlund (Donna) and many wonderful great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. We will always carry her loving memories in our hearts

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved