Lillian Dorothy Nemanic Harwood, age 96, of Talent, Oregon, passed away on Monday, September 16th, 2019 at Asante Hospital in Medford, Or. She was the youngest child of John and Anna Nemanic, with siblings: Mary Yaklich, John Nemanic, Helen Claire, Elizabeth Nemanic, Albina Brentt, William Nemanic, Julie Crettol and Joe Nemanic. Lillian was born in Crested Butte, CO on 4/23/1923. Her father was a coal miner and town marshall. The family had little money but her parents kept the kids well fed, clean and educated. Lillian moved to California in her teens, attended McClatchy High School in Sacramento and fell in love with a soldier she met at a USO dance, Charles Harwood. They were married after the war and Lillian found two of her best lifelong friends, Betty McMahon Tracy and Barbara Shipley, neighbors also raising young children. Moving to Davis, CA, Lillian worked as an Administrative Assistant in the Davis School District until she retired. In retirement, she took up golf and renewed her college interest in bowling. While in Oregon, she bowled in a league until the last years of her life, often being listed in the paper for her high scores (275+). She made many dear friends in her church and neighborhood, especially her card-playing buddy, Mary and special neighbor Lodi, who visited her daily and took her shopping. Lillian was a beautiful lady. Known for her kindness, cuteness and sense of humor. She twinkled and brightened the world. She opened her heart and home to those she considered family, related and not. Lillian is survived by children: Charlene Harwood and Charles (Chip) Harwoood III, grandchildren: Kelly Harwood McFarlan, Nicole Harwood-Sloan Claric, William Harwood-Sloan, Charles Harwood IV, Carrie Harwood Jones, and greatgrandchildren: Leia McFarlan, Vincent Claric, Leighton McFarlan, Isla McFarlan, Lillian Claric, William Claric and Hollis Jones. Additionally, family included son/ daughter-in laws: Bill, Keith and Renei, nephews and nieces, godson Jimmy and goddaughter Edith. Lillian will be remembered fondly as a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to so many.

