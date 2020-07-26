Lillian Hoffman passed away peacefully on July 12, 2020, after a 14 month battle with ovarian cancer at the age of 76 at her home in El Dorado Hills. She was born in Stockton, California, to Charles and Imogene Lehmann on March 20, 1944. Lillian was the second of five children. Lillian graduated from Stagg High School and went on to complete 2 years of college with a degree in accounting. She worked at an electronics firm in Stockton as an auditor. Lillian met James (Jim) Hoffman at a Catholic social club dance in 1970 and they married on October 14, 1972. They lived in Citrus Heights and had two children Matthew and David. She was a loving stay at home mom for seven years before returning to work at Rite Aid in Citrus Heights. Jim accepted a job in Berkeley and Jim and Lillian move to Vacaville in March of 1990 where they lived for 27 years. They moved to El Dorado Hills in March of 2015. Lillian was an avid gardener and maintained 1/3 acre of hilly landscaping at her home in El Dorado Hills. She loved to plant pansies and managed to keep most of them alive through the summer. Plants were always neatly pruned, the grass mowed, and rarely could a weed be found. Neighbors and passersby always commented on the beautiful landscaping. She kept herself in great physical condition by working out for 2 hours a day at El Dorado Hills Sports Club. Lillian could keep up with most of the riders in her spin class and kept toned in group strength exercise classes six days a week. She walked her dog every day. She loved to dance. One of her biggest wishes was to go to Hawaii. She went hiking in the beautiful rainforest of Kauai and walked to the top of Diamond Head in Oahu. She looked beautiful as she posed for pictures with Honolulu in the background. Lillian is survived by her husband Jim and sons Matthew and David and by her brother Charles and sister Debbie. She has four grandchildren: Brady, Hanna, Eli, and Avery. Lillian is now her family's angel from above. There will be a vigil at St Mary's Cemetery chapel, 6509 Fruitridge Rd, Sacramento, Friday evening between 5 and 8 PM. A maximum of 45 people may attend the viewing at one time, masks are required, you may come and go at any time during the viewing, and tracing information will be taken. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Trinity Church, 3111 Tierra De Dios Drive, El Dorado Hills, at 11 Saturday morning. There is a 100 person limit at the church, masks are required, you are required to be seated before Mass starts and tracing information will be taken. The committal ceremony (burial) will be at St. Mary's Cemetery on Saturday at 1PM. Again, there is a 100 person limit, masks are required, and tracing information will be taken



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store