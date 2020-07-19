Lillian Katherine Krisch was born May 6, 1918 and passed on June 9, 2020 at the age of 102.She was originally from Philadelphia, PA. Early on her family moved to Oregon. As an adult she worked for Crown Zellerbach Company for 40 years and became the Secretary to the President. She was preceded in death by her parents Anna & Paul Krisch and her brother Herbert Krisch and his wife Miny. She will be interned at the Skyline Memorial Gardens in Portland Oregon.



