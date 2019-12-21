Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian Margaret (Tornatore) Pellerin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lillian Pellerin unexpectedly passed away at home with her husband and three loving daughters by her side on December 12, 2019. Lily was born in San Francisco, California on March 28, 1934. She was proceeded in death by her son Donald Pellerin and son-in-law David Upton. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Peter Pellerin, daughters Debra Upton, Denise Johnson (Gary), and Dina Olding (Michael) as well as 9 Grandchildren, 17 Great grandchildren, 3 Great-Great Grandchildren, her sister Maria Tornatore and brother Mark Tornatore. Retired from Blue Diamond Growers after 30 years of service. She was a beautiful, passionate, kind, and loyal lady with a smile that would light up a room, she was loved by all that knew her. At her request no services will be held. In lieu of flowers donations to Sacramento Firefighters Burn Institute are appreciated.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 21, 2019

