Born January 27, 1919, in Sacramento, the fourth of 10 daughters born to Martin De Witte Wallace and Jean Isabella Bell Wallace. Passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020, in Elk Grove at the age of 101. Survivors include sons Robert and wife Susan, and Donald and wife Phyllis, 10 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, sister Helen Hardy, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband William F., son William W., and sisters Jean Berg, Jo Hunt, Martha Plummer, Margaret Steely, Clara Pitman, Florence Adge, Ruth Crosby, and Alice O'Laughlin. Lillian graduated from Sacramento High School in 1936. Lillian and her nine sisters shared a great love of music inspired by their parents. They all sang and played at least one musical instrument, entertaining their friends and neighbors with their musical abilities. Lillian played the cello in the (then) Sacramento Junior College Trio and was a member of the Sacramento Symphony Orchestra. She sang in the choirs and conducted children's choirs for several area churches. Lillian was an employee of several departments for the State of California, serving as an executive secretary for many years. Lillian was an active leader in her children's activities in school (Room Mother, PTA), Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Church, and Little League. She was a member of New Hope Chapter #117, Order of the Eastern Star. Lillian was deeply spiritual and enjoyed reading and working in her garden. She touched many lives and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Our thanks to the staff at Carlton Senior Living, Elk Grove, for their loving care and compassionate support over the past seven years. No services are planned per Lillian's request. Remembrances in her name may be directed to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2425 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95817-2215, or to the charity of the donor's choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 21, 2020.