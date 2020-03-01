Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian Tomich. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Lillian Olga Tomich (nee Marson) died peacefully at her home on January 21, 2020, at age 90. She was born in Detroit, Michigan, on January 9, 1930, the only child of Italian immigrants, both of whom were from the village of Bannia in the region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia, near Venice. A classic immigrant story of success through long hours of hard work for the whole family, as a child Lillian stood on boxes to be able to reach the sink to wash dishes at her parents' "Venice" Italian-American restaurant in Detroit. Near the end of WW II, Lillian moved west with her parents, who made a new home on Blossom Hill Road in Los Gatos, California, and operated the "Fir Tree Inn," in nearby Saratoga. She graduated from Los Gatos High School in 1948, where she was an honor student and varsity athlete. Throughout her life, she treasured memories and friendships created in her time studying as a biology major at Mills College in Oakland, California. She met Tom, her husband-to-be, on a blind date at Picnic Day at UC Davis. They married on July 12, 1952, and together joined in the Tomich family's Orangevale farming tradition. In her years as an Orangevale resident, spanning eight decades, she also worked in administration at San Juan High School and at Mercy Hospital and volunteered to support Girl Scouts and her children's school activities. Lillian is preceded by her parents Albino Marson and Eugenia Ragogna Marson and her husband of 66 years Thomas Capel Tomich. She is survived by her children Thomas Patrick, Victoria, Elizabeth, and Patricia; and her grandchildren Alannah, Erin, Erik, and Eden, to whom she will forever be known as "Nonnie". Lillian was always enthusiastic - sharing a zest for life and a true love of people. She chose to see the best in people and quietly held each of us in a space of love. She created a sanctuary for herself and her family; the perfect place to rest and enjoy the beauty of life. Her positivity, humor, and innate joy live on as we remember the twinkle in her eye and her sunshine smile. In her honor, we will do our best to carry this forth. She was laid to rest beside her husband Tom at Sylvan Cemetery in Citrus Heights. Lillian is the last of her generation and her passing marks the end of an era for the family. Her sweet nature, quiet strength, and unending love are missed deeply and will be forever in our hearts. A celebration of Lillian's life is being planned for spring. In lieu of flowers, her family encourages donations in her honor to Mills College ( mills.edu ). Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 1, 2020

