Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillias Alice Blomberg. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lillias Alice Blomberg died at age 94 on March 22, 2020 in Sacramento where she lived for 75 years. Born in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, she immigrated to San Francisco when she was three. At 19 she moved to Sacramento and met the love of her life, Harold Blomberg who had just returned from WWII. They married in 1947 and both enrolled at the University of the Pacific, where she majored in music. She suspended her education to focus on raising her children and supporting Harold as he built a family business, Blomberg Window Systems. When her children were of school age, she began taking voice lessons, and in time began getting professional "gigs" singing at weddings, funerals, and fashion shows, eventually being offered a position as the soloist for the Christian Science Church in Sacramento. She left her singing career behind when the turbulent times of the 60s led her to politics first as a member of the League of Women Voters and later in Democratic politics with active roles in Eugene McCarthy's presidential campaign, as well as many local races. Always a lover of sport, she took up tennis again in her 40s, and when her knees gave out, she turned to golf. In 1980 she and Harold built a house on the American River, leading her to volunteer at the Effie Yeaw Nature Center and to turn her attention to creating a beautiful garden at their new home, featuring some of the biggest and most colorful Dahlias around. She also took great pleasure in evening sails on Folsom Lake with Harold as he would call from work and say, "Hon, looks like the winds are blowing, shall we go for sail?" She would gather things together for a picnic and off they would go to catch the evening breezes and watch the sunset. Sadly in 1991 Harold died and while she never stopped loving him, she got on with her life, traveling the world, with adventures in Australia, South America, Mexico, Africa, and Europe. Lillias was a smart, opinionated, passionate, genuine and generous woman who was loved and will be missed by those who had the opportunity to know her. She is survived by her son Kenneth Blomberg, daughter Jeanette Blomberg and son-in-law Richard Hughes; grandchildren Benjamin Hughes, Justin Hughes, and Elizabeth Blomberg. Donations in Lillias's memory can be made to or a . A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Lillias Alice Blomberg died at age 94 on March 22, 2020 in Sacramento where she lived for 75 years. Born in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, she immigrated to San Francisco when she was three. At 19 she moved to Sacramento and met the love of her life, Harold Blomberg who had just returned from WWII. They married in 1947 and both enrolled at the University of the Pacific, where she majored in music. She suspended her education to focus on raising her children and supporting Harold as he built a family business, Blomberg Window Systems. When her children were of school age, she began taking voice lessons, and in time began getting professional "gigs" singing at weddings, funerals, and fashion shows, eventually being offered a position as the soloist for the Christian Science Church in Sacramento. She left her singing career behind when the turbulent times of the 60s led her to politics first as a member of the League of Women Voters and later in Democratic politics with active roles in Eugene McCarthy's presidential campaign, as well as many local races. Always a lover of sport, she took up tennis again in her 40s, and when her knees gave out, she turned to golf. In 1980 she and Harold built a house on the American River, leading her to volunteer at the Effie Yeaw Nature Center and to turn her attention to creating a beautiful garden at their new home, featuring some of the biggest and most colorful Dahlias around. She also took great pleasure in evening sails on Folsom Lake with Harold as he would call from work and say, "Hon, looks like the winds are blowing, shall we go for sail?" She would gather things together for a picnic and off they would go to catch the evening breezes and watch the sunset. Sadly in 1991 Harold died and while she never stopped loving him, she got on with her life, traveling the world, with adventures in Australia, South America, Mexico, Africa, and Europe. Lillias was a smart, opinionated, passionate, genuine and generous woman who was loved and will be missed by those who had the opportunity to know her. She is survived by her son Kenneth Blomberg, daughter Jeanette Blomberg and son-in-law Richard Hughes; grandchildren Benjamin Hughes, Justin Hughes, and Elizabeth Blomberg. Donations in Lillias's memory can be made to or a . A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.