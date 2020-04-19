Lilly O. Lee passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020, at age 91. She was born on February 5, 1929, in Akron, Ohio, to parents Tong F. Ong and Lang See. Lilly was one of 13 children. She is survived by children Dennis (Laura), David (Peggy), KC (Robert); grandchildren Brian (San), Chris (Jennifer), Michele (Nick), Eric (Pothmolita), Kyle, Keilen; great-grandchildren Abby, Elizabeth, and Arisa. She was preceded in death by her son Douglas. Lilly is also survived by her sisters Lena and Anna and numerous nephews and nieces and great-nephews and nieces. Per her request no services were held. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Lilly may do so to ACC Senior Services.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 19, 2020