Lilly Lee passed away at the age of 98 on July 25, 2020. Lilly was born in Oroville, California in 1921 to her parents Ming and Kim. She was raised in Oroville where her family belonged to the town's robust Chinese-American community. Lilly had an adventurous childhood and often entertained her family with her stories. Eventually Lilly met and married Danny Lee and moved away from Oroville. She and her husband pursued different small business opportunities before settling in Sacramento and opening a market near Southside Park. Eventually they bought and operated Par Market in Rio Linda and built it into a thriving business which was an integral part of the community. Lilly and Danny worked hard for many years at their businesses. Their favorite recreational outlet was the occasional trip to Lake Tahoe or Reno. In retirement, Lilly enjoyed taking cruises and generously hosted her extended family. The trips to Lake Tahoe and Reno became more frequent. Lilly became an avid fan of sports, screaming at the television for the Kings, Giants and, even, professional golf. She also cooked and her family will remember the taste of her banana cream pies for the rest of their lives. Lilly will be remembered by her friends and family for many things, but perhaps most of all for her love of animals. Whether it was her cats, the backyard birds and squirrels, or a stray pigeon, all were offered kind words and treats. Lilly is survived by her children; Danny, Joan, Michael (Marna) and Judy (Roger) Dunstan; her grandchildren Steven and Tim (Ellie), her great grandchild Brandon, her sister Minnie Gee and many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all, including her beloved cat Simbe and special grand dog Simon. Lilly was preceded in death by six of her seven siblings, her beloved husband Danny and many loved pets. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to either the Sacramento SPCA or Happy Tails Pet Sanctuary, in memory of Lilly.



