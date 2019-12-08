Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lilly M. Peace. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lilly M. Peace, 88, of Placerville passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019. She was born January 31, 1931, in Logap, KY, the daughter of James D. Shaw and Katie Pelston. Her husband Junior C. Peace preceded her in death. Lilly is survived by 10 children from her previous marriage to Donald G. Angle; Diane, Jackie, Don, Ann, John Grant, Mary, John, Kevin, Jackson, and Theresa. Lilly is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lilly loved caring for animals and she will be missed by family and friends. She was a member of Solid Rock Faith Center in Diamond Springs. A private memorial service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, in Dixon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the El Dorado Animal Control Services, 6435 Capitol Ave, Diamond Springs, 95619.

Lilly M. Peace, 88, of Placerville passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019. She was born January 31, 1931, in Logap, KY, the daughter of James D. Shaw and Katie Pelston. Her husband Junior C. Peace preceded her in death. Lilly is survived by 10 children from her previous marriage to Donald G. Angle; Diane, Jackie, Don, Ann, John Grant, Mary, John, Kevin, Jackson, and Theresa. Lilly is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lilly loved caring for animals and she will be missed by family and friends. She was a member of Solid Rock Faith Center in Diamond Springs. A private memorial service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, in Dixon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the El Dorado Animal Control Services, 6435 Capitol Ave, Diamond Springs, 95619. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close