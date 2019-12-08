Lilly M. Peace, 88, of Placerville passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019. She was born January 31, 1931, in Logap, KY, the daughter of James D. Shaw and Katie Pelston. Her husband Junior C. Peace preceded her in death. Lilly is survived by 10 children from her previous marriage to Donald G. Angle; Diane, Jackie, Don, Ann, John Grant, Mary, John, Kevin, Jackson, and Theresa. Lilly is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lilly loved caring for animals and she will be missed by family and friends. She was a member of Solid Rock Faith Center in Diamond Springs. A private memorial service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, in Dixon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the El Dorado Animal Control Services, 6435 Capitol Ave, Diamond Springs, 95619.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 8, 2019