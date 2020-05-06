Lilly Wong Ung passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020. She was born in Seattle, WA on November 6, 1923 to Seock Wong and May Gew Ong. Preceded in death by husband Henry Wing Ung, brother Doo Eng Wong and sisters Flora Ong and Jennie Wong. Survived by daughter June; son Edmund (Sandra) and grandchildren Amy, David, Kayla, Daniel; nephew and nieces. Laid to rest at East Lawn Cemetery in Sacramento on April 30, 2020. Donations can be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 6, 2020.