Lily Oseguera passed away at the age of 88 yrs old. She was born in Houston, TX and was one of 5 daughters born to Consuelo Silva. In her early twenties she moved her family to Sacramento. Lily worked in the fields and did cannery work before becoming a homemaker. Lily is preceded in death by her mother Consuelo, all 4 sisters, daughter Helen Perez, granddaughter Rita Mason. She is survived by daughter Anna, son Bill, 8 grandchildren and their spouses, 31 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchild and 2 more expected this year, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Lily will always be remembered by the many family and friends. The family will be putting Lily to rest at St Mary Cemetery on June 3, 2019.

