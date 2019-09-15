Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Boyer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Boyer, 76, passed away on August 27, at home in El Dorado Hills, She was the beloved spouse of Norm Boyer. They were married 41 years. Linda was born and raised in Chicago. She and her first husband and infant daughter moved to California in the 60's. Their marriage ended and several years later Linda remarried and spent the rest of her life with Norm. The final 15 years of her life, Linda lived in El Dorado Hills. She battled Parkinson 's Disease for 18 years until the disease took her life. Those who knew her were aware of her love for many things the most important of which were: her many friends; penguins; the Chicago Cubs; her children; her grandchildren; and Norm. She is survived by her husband Norm, daughter Teri (Scott), son Tom (Aimee), step daughters Heather (Mike), Amy (Andy), Erin (Jason), grandchildren Samantha, Anthony, Brittany, Gianna, Xander, Nicholas, Kaitlyn, and Collin. She was predeceased by her parents and her sister Judy. The Celebration of Linda's Life will be held on September 21, at noon at the Lodge at Four Seasons, 3186 Four Seasons Drive, El Dorado Hills. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Parkinson's Association of Northern California, , or a . To View Linda's full obituary, go to:

