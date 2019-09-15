Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda D. (Rigall) Raabe. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Passed peacefully on August 28, 2019. Described by a childhood teacher as "willful and tenacious", Linda's life was defined by a passion for learning, service, and an eye for beauty and quality. She was a graduate of El Camino High School where she served as a member of the Job's Daughters. She married and raised her children in Carmichael, while also working as a home childcare provider. She was a professional seamstress and quilter. She was an accomplished singer, performing with a number of groups including the Sacramento Choral, First Methodist and Fremont Presbyterian Church choirs. She sang, played piano, and served in the Stephen Ministries for Saint Marks Methodist Church in Carmichael. She performed with the San Diego Opera, sharing the stage with Sills and Pavarotti. While on duty as an officer with the Sacramento County Sherriff's department, Linda sustained a career ending brain injury. After a difficult recovery she returned to college, earning her Masters Degree in Counseling Psychology - summa cum laude. The remainder of her career was spent working with troubled families and children. Linda is survived by her two children, Michael Beaver and Nancy Hayes, and 11 grandchildren. Notes of remembrance may be sent to Nancy Hayes: 5823 Ford Road, Rocklin CA 95765.

