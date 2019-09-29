Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Dellinger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Dellinger, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on Friday September 6, 2019 at the age of 81. Linda was raised in Galt and graduated from Galt High School, where she was editor of the school paper and active in a variety of athletic and social organizations. Following high school, she worked as a medical assistant in Sacramento. Linda lived for her family. She was married to Dennis Dellinger for 42 years, having met when they were both working in Sacramento. She had a thoughtfulness for family and friends that was truly unique and special, thoroughly enjoyed the sunshine and birds, was an exceptional and creative cook, and delighted in arts & crafts projects especially during holidays. She will be deeply missed, but her smile, laugh, and sense of humor will be fondly remembered. Surviving are her sons, Brad Dellinger and Steve Dellinger; her precious granddaughter Jessica Dellinger; sister Eleanor Hillyard, along with several nieces and nephews. Linda was preceded in death by her husband Dennis Dellinger; sisters, Cec Phillips Graehl and Florence Reamer. Interment will be at Galt Arno Cemetery, with a service for family & friends there on Saturday, October 5 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to ( ).

